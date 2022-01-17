PM Philip Davis Q.C. sets his focus on reopening the Bahamas to the world as a major player in business with plenty opportunities for Bahamians…

Acting PM Chester Cooper assured Bahamians that PM Davis right approach in Dubai as “Promoter and Chief’ will reap many new opportunities for Bahamians from around the world!

PM Davis begins talks to reopen the Bahamas for big business with world leaders…

DUBAI — Today a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service of the Commonwealth Of The Bahamas, Hon. Fred Mitchell and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

The signing of this MOU begins a fruitful relationship between The Bahamas and UAE. The UAE government is committed to providing technical assistance through their Technical Assistance Programme. Embedded in the agreement, is a provision that at least fifty percent of the participants in the training programme are women.

Both The Bahamas and UAE are committed to working together on several fronts for the mutual advancement of both countries. The exchange of information will be invaluable as The Bahamas continues to push through the setbacks of the pandemic toward national and economic growth.