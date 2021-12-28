PMH Implements Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Increase

PMH.

STATEMMENT| The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has commenced prevention protocols due to the rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases. Effective Wednesday 29th December, elective surgeries will be suspended, ONLY emergency procedures will be performed. ONLY gynaecology, orthopaedic, fracture and hand clinics will be seen in person at the hospital, all other specialty clinic cases will be conducted via virtual appointments.

Patients requiring new appointments or rescheduled appointments should contact the PMH Registration & Scheduling Unit by:

• Emailing a copy of the referral or discharge letter to appointments@pmh.phabahamas.org

• WhatsApp a clear copy of the referral or discharge letter to (242)808.9972

• Or contact the Registration & Scheduling Unit at (242)808.9972 for further assistance.

Hospital management is also restricting ALL patient visitation; visitation will be permitted by physicians on a case-by-case basis only.

Patients accessing out-patient services at PMH Pharmacy, Radiology, or Diagnostic Imaging Services will be managed via the Critical Care Block Entrance. Covid protocols will be enforced upon entry, including temperature checks, face mask requirement, hand sanitization and social distancing while accessing services.



The public is reminded that ONLY emergency cases should utilize the PMH Emergency Department at this time. Non-emergency patients should contact their primary care physician or utilize community clinics for care. Reduced hours of operation have commenced at the PMH Family Medicine (Agape Clinic) and PMH Eye Centre Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

The public is encouraged to follow all public announcements and advisories from the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for information regarding health and hospital services.