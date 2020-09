PM Hubert Minnis

BP BREAKING| The Prime Minister has lost another brother. BP is learning PM Minnis’ brother Dwayne Pratt-Minnis was airlifted to the US and rushed into treatment.

He passed away this morning. There has been no official word on the incident from the OPM.

We extend our condolences to the PM and his family on their loss.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! AMEN!