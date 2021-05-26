Police are investigating a shooting incident

file photo

Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday 25th, May 2021 and resulted in two males being detained in hospital.

Preliminary reports are that shortly before 10:00 p.m., a group of males were standing in the street on Sunshine Way. When two mates emerged from the public park armed with firearms. The suspects discharged the weapons in the direction of the group, injuring two of the males before making good their escape. Emergency Medical Services transported the victims to the hospital, their conditions are not known at this time. Investigations into this matter continue.