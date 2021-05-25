Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents

file photo

Nassau| Police on the island of New Providence are investigating two shooting incident which occurred on Monday 24th and resulted in three males being detained in hospital.

In the first incident, preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 9:00 p.m., two males were standing outside their residence situated on Peach Street and Johnson Road near the Ju Ju Club, when they observed a small vehicle approached them.

The rear passenger window was screwed down. They then heard the sound of gunshots and moments realized that they were both shot in their face. The victims were transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and are listed in serious condition. Investigations into this matter continue.

In the second incident, preliminary reports are that sometime around 11:00 p.m., a male was seated at the rear of his residence, when he heard what appeared to be the sound of gunshots.

Moments later he felt a burning sensation and discovered that he had been shot in his buttocks. He was assisted to the hospital in a private vehicle and is listed I serious condition.