NASSAU| POlice are reporting some 7 persons were taken into custody after they attempted to present fake COVID19 tests in their attempts to travel to the family island.

Well a Bahamian medical doctor in Florida is charging $50 to persons to issue them a negative COVID19 test so loads of people can come to the Bahamas. So what yinner ga do with the tourist? Should we provide the name of the doctor who never saw any of her patients?

We report yinner decide!