Police bodycams will change nothing without Freedom of Information!

Anyone asked yet why the environmental groups and the senator don’t want any FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ANYMORE?

NASSAU| Police issued 200 body-worn cameras for officers yesterday. Today, COP Paul Rolle says the advancement of the technology will assist policing, foster greater accountability & create safer communities.

Now let’s find out if they are on. How do we test that?

And, since we have no Freedom of Information, we cannot count on being able to actually see ANY body cam video unless the Police want us to.

So what’s changed – except for a whole lot of money gone in the millions from OUR coffers to pay for this system?

