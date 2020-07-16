Police charge man for not wearing a mask while driving and not for being on the streets 11:30 PM!? Well, what is this?

file photo

NASSAU| Police on July 9th stopped and questioned Bernard Cooper as he drove along West Bay Street around 11:30 pm.

When officers stopped Cooper, who was charged for not wearing a mask, he was asked to produce his mask, which he told police he was not in possession of at the time.

Police brought him to the courts on the NO Mask charge. However, Senior Magistrate Andrew Forbes noted that he was shocked and surprised that officers didn’t include Cooper’s failure to abide by the 10 pm – 5 am curfew which was being violated in this instance.

He was charged $200 for failing to wear a mask and warned to avoid spending one month in prison.

