Police Charged Deno Francis with one of the three New Year’s Eve murders…

NASSAU| Police wasted no time charging a man from the inner city for the death of another Bain Town resident on New Year’s Eve.

Deno Francis, 23, of Fleming Street was charged yesterday in the death of Hollis Aranha at Hospital Lane.

Francis was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt today.

He’s been denied bail and is set to return to court in April to receive a voluntary bill of indictment that will take the case to the Supreme Court.

