Police charged that male who knocked on the door of his baby mama and murdered her boyfriend in the middle of the night last week Friday…

23-year-old Franco Ferguson

NASSAU| Investigators formally charged the man who stabbed that homicide #46 victim to death last week claiming self defence.

Detectives charged this week in the courts 23-year-old Franco Ferguson aka RASTA in the murder of Charles Armbrister-Demeritte which took place on September 11 around 12 midnight through Rahming Drive off Claridge Road.

You would recall the story where a male who came to a house at that time (curfew), Armbrister answered the door, and the fake story of a knife struggle was given to police. Apparently, both men were having sexual relations with the woman inside the home, which was the motive to end the life of Armbrister. We believe this was a cold calculated murder!

Well boyfriend #2 Ferguson is headed to prison, Armbrister is dead, and that means space for boyfriend #3 is now available.

Ferguson was not allowed to enter a plea and was denied bail. He will return to court on December 7th where the matter will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the family of Charles Armbrister have released a video in his memory. We present just below.

This has been a tough year for the family as their Armbrister was related to to William Rahming of the Rahming Brothers. The family also lost Larry Rahming and Charlie. Pray for them.