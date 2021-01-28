POLICE CONSTABLE AND FAMILY ARRAIGNED ON DRUG POSSESSION CHARGES

Magistrate Court

Police Constable Hugh Edison (in the plaid shirt), along with his family members, Taikeem Sturrup (green shirt), Frederick Rolle (blue and red shirt), Deborah Nabbie (blue and white blouse) and Anthonice Lightbourne (mustard blouse) was today arraigned on one count of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge besides Taikeem, he pleaded guilty.

Additionally, Hugh and Taikeem was further charged with another count of possession of dangerous drugs. Hugh pleaded not guilty while Taikeem pleaded guilty.

Hugh was granted $4,500 bail with one surety along with reporting conditions.

Fred, Deborah and Anthonice were each granted $3,000 bail with one surety along with reporting conditions.