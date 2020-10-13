Police dies after having contracted coronavirus…

More news happening around the country – Education system stalls on the morning of virtual learning…

BP BREAKING| Another member of law enforcement has succumbed to COVID19.

BP is reporting the death of Sgt 1997 Sears this morning. May he rest in peace.

Meanwhile Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Grand Bahama businessman and PLP General Martin Hunt.

Education Virtual Learning Cannot Start!

Director of Education Marcellus Taylor

NASSAU| Well the Ministry of Education Online platform has crashed. Churrin are at their computers dressed in uniform all to see the gateway platform Time OUT!

We warned parents months ago these things will not work. Anyway, keep trying.