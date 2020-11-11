POLICE DISCOVERED DANGEROUS DRUGS

File Photo.

NASSAU| The crime fighting strategies implemented by the Royal Bahamas Police Force have resulted in the discovery and removal of dangerous drugs from the streets of New Providence on Thursday 5th, November 2020.

In the first incident, preliminary reports are that shortly after 12:00 a.m., officers from the Operations and K9 Unit executed a search warrant on a residence located Blueberry Hill Road, in the presence of the occupants. As a result of the search, the officers found a quantity of suspected marijuana in a southern bedroom. Two males and one female were arrested and taken into custody. Investigations into this matter continues.

In the second incident, preliminary reports states that sometime around 11:30 a.m., while conducting routine patrols on Kenwood Street, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit observed three males standing in front of a residence who aroused their suspicion. Acting on information the officers conducted a search of the premises. As a result, they found a quantity of suspected marijuana, the suspects were all arrested and taken into custody. They are expected to be formally charge before the Magistrate Court.

In the third incident, preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 3:30 p.m., officers from the Operations and K9 Unit acting on information proceeded to Melvern Road, Yellow Elder to an abandon structure. On their arrival, the officers deployed the police search dog, moments later the dog alerted its handler to a box. An inspection of the box revealed a quantity of suspected marijuana. No arrest was made during this incident.