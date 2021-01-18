POLICE HAVE ARRESTED AND CHARGED A SITTING FNM MP FOR WIFE BEATING! HE MUST RESIGN!!!

Wife-beater and Sweetheart-CHEATING MP must now resign!

FNM Member of Parliament for Central Eleuthera

A member of the governing party has been charged with assaulting his estranged wife.

Hank Johnson, the FNM Member of Parliament for Central Eleuthera, was arrested after his wife pressed charges against him.

That’s because his file has been sent to the Commissioner of Police for review.

He is on police bail until Friday until a decision is made regarding his fate. Watch how this matter just be swept under the BIG DUTTY FNM RUG!

Where was the sleeping press on this breaking report? WHERE ARE THEY?!

We report yinner decide!