Police have charged a manager at the Department of Inland Revenue with extortion…

Old gangster Hiram Cox had been fired from COLINA and RBC for similar crimes…

NASSAU| Hiram Cox, 51, of East Lake Drive, is accused of demanding a $10,000 payment from Preston Rolle on August 25.

Cox, who is represented by Alex Morley of Munroe and Associates, denied the accusation at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt today.

The case will be assigned to another court on February 23.

In the meantime, Cox’s lawyer has made an emergency bail application so he won’t be remanded to prison.