POLICE HAVE LOST THE GRIP ON THE STREETS…

NASSAU| A second homicide unfolding just before midnight on Sutton Street off Kemp Road has left another family in mourning.

Police were called to the area where they found a male on the ground of a front door soaked in his blood suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS ARRIVED and pronounced him lifeless.

BP still has no identity of the victim in this latest homicide. The incident was the second murder in just two hours ad the 4th in three days. The earlier incident ouccuring on Mother Pratt Park in the Grove. This victim had one bullet to the chest which confirms to BP a marksman is on the ground in the streets of the capital.

What is certain though is the fact that RBPF men and women (now working 9 – 5) have lost complete control of the streets! What is dis?! Mothers crying and people dying at the hands of the gunman. These murder incidents are more serious than Covid!

