Police have not reported but BP is reporting homicide #28, again on Grand Bahama Island, and a man found dead in Millers, Long Island on Saturday past….

Three homicides on three days while in lockdown and yet the Minister boasts of how CRIME IS DOWN!

Homicide victim Kim Smith

NASSAU| We are learning the male in the double shooting which took place on Monday, May 11 on Grand Bahama has died in hospital.

Denny Rolle’s, 24, life was ended after he and the widow of Puma Gang leader Tony Smith, Kim Smith, were killed in a drive-by shooting in Freeport. Police now say they have suspects in custody for the double homicide that has pushed the murder count up by two.

Kim has some seven children left to mourn following her passing. They all witnessed the violence of the death of their father when police kicked down the door in the early morning back in May 2019 in the Blair Estates community and killed Tony along with two others.

Then later this week Richard Bain, Jr. was murdered and another man shot up outside his home in a Haitian Village on Cowpen Road. The other victim in that shooting is clinging to life in hospital and, well, if he dies, only BP will let yinner know.

After blocking the press’ access to information and failing to alert the media as to what is happening on the streets around the country, Minister for National Security Marvin Dames screamed that crime is down and the efforts by police are working. But are they – or are we all – being denied access to the information to make informed and intelligent decisions about what is happening in the community of Curfews and Lockdowns?!

Meanwhile, police on the island of Long Island are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a male on Saturday, 9th May, 2020. The update is just being reported to the press now.

According to reports, shortly after 5:00 pm, a resident of Millers, was walking on the shoreline in the area of Simms, Long Island, when he discovered the partly decomposed body of a male. Foul play is not suspected in this incident.

Police will await the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

We report yinner decide!