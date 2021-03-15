Police holding man in custody who they suspect is behind the country’s 28th homicide on Abaco…

How is the Bahamas flooded with such serious dangerous lethal weapons?

Trea Bain

Abaco, BAH| Abaco Police have arrested and is now questioning this Sandy Point Abaco man, Trea Bain, in connection with the homicide of 26–year-old Laphonso Stuart aka Fanso Sunday evening.

Fanso was gunned down as he was about to return to his home of Moores Island yesterday, with a fatal shot to the head in the ordeal.

The incident is believed to be the results of a fight which occurred more than a year ago over one gal. What is dis?

As a nation we must begin to seriously ask and answer this question: How is the Bahamas flooded with such serious dangerous lethal weapons?

