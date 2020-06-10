POLICE INVESTIGATE ARMED ROBBERIES

file photo

NASSAU| Police on the island of New Providence is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the men responsible for two armed robberies which occurred on Tuesday, 9th June 2020.

In the first incident according to reports shortly before 11:00 am, two males one of whom was armed with a handgun entered a business establishment located on West Bay Street and robbed the cashier of an undetermined amount of cash. The suspects made good their getaway in an unknown direction, investigations continue into this matter.

In the second incident according to reports, shortly before 2:00 pm, two masked men entered a business establishment situated on Joe Farrington Road, one of the men armed with a handgun shot and robbed the proprietor of an undetermined amount of cash. Both suspects escaped in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to hospital, investigations continue into this matter. Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with our investigations into criminal matters, to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station

POLICE RECOVERED DANGEROUS DRUGS FIREARM AND AMMUNITION

The efforts of the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has led to the removal of dangerous drugs, an illegal firearm and ammunition from the streets of New Providence on Tuesday 9th June 2020.

In the first incident according to reports shortly before 5:00 pm, officers from the Operations Unit acting on intelligence were led to the rear of an abandoned building situated on Market Street where they recovered (50) fifty .40 unfired rounds of ammunition. No arrest was made in connection with this incident.

In the second incident according to reports shortly after 9:00pm, officers from the Operations Unit while on mobile patrol in the community of Dignity Gardens, observed a male acting in a suspicious manner. The officers approached the suspect who then fled, a chase ensued and while in pursuit an officer observed the suspect dropped an item. On close inspection of the area a package containing suspected marijuana, a black 9mm pistol and (3) three unfired rounds of ammunition were recovered. However the suspect made good his escape.

ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED

The police have in their custody a (42) forty-two-year-old male who is assisting them with the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred at a business establishment on West Bay Street on Tuesday 9th, June 2020. Significant leads are also being pursued with respect to a second suspect so as to bring the investigation of this matter to a successful conclusion.