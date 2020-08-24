POLICE INVESTIGATES SHOOTING INCIDENT

file photo

Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday 21st, August 2020 and resulted in a male being detained in hospital.

According to reports shortly after 9:00 am, a male while at a friend’s house on Anthodium Avenue, Garden Hills, got into an argument with another male.



After an exchange of words, the perpetrator left and returned a short time later with a firearm and discharge it in his direction injuring him.



The victim was transported to the hospital via private vehicle where he is listed in stable condition. Investigation into this matter continues.

Meanwhile, a man has been shot multiple times on Hay Street last evening. His condition dead or alive is still unknown.

