NASSAU| A major shootout with police in the area of Sunshine Park Golden Gates.

We can report the suspect did not make it as he took on heavy gunfire with law officers. The police were fired on with an AK-47.

Some 15 police cars are now in the area and all officers with firearms engaged the suspect. The suspect is a resident of the area and decided to end his life today.

