RICO Blacks shot dead by police in a shootout at the tracks near the Sports Centre on Sunday.

NASSAU| The popular Tracks hangout is now a crime scene after police shot someone in the area used by The Bahamas Hot Rod Association on Sunday.

Several police units are on the scene trying to contain the angry mob of people who are upset over this evening’s shooting.

Some onlookers can be heard screaming and crying. The victim of the police shooting has been identified as Rico Blacks.