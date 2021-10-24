Police officer accused of tampering with evidence – CORRUPTION!

Sergeant 3317 Jared Turnquest

NASSAU| A second police officer from the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has been accused of tampering with evidence.

Sergeant 3317 Jared Turnquest is the lead investigator in the libel case of businessman Gregory Miller.

Adrian Gibson, the disgraced ex-chairman of Water and Sewerage Corporation, claims that Miller tried to defame his character by transferring $200 to his account at Royal Bank on December 31, 2018.

Gibson shared the account with his then-fiancée Alexandria Mackey. He admitted this in his statement that formed the basis of the criminal complaint.

Mackey, whose company was awarded lucrative contracts from Water and Sewerage while Gibson served as executive chairman, also gave a statement.

But Turnquest allegedly pulled her statement from the file to help Gibson avoid difficult questions when he takes the stand. This was allegedly done at Gibson’s request.

Turnquest is also from Long Island. His father is Steve Turnquest, who served as BAMSI chairman under the FNM.

Despite help from Turnquest, Gibson will still have to explain how Miller knows his bank account number.