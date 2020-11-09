Police officer dies in Police College Gym…

Sgt 2129 Alexander Grant

NASSAU| A member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has died following an accident in the police college gym.

BP is learning longtime police instructor Sgt 2129 Alexander Grant an instructor at the Police College was crushed under weights as he worked out in the College Gym. He died on the scene. All gyms were to be closed by Emergency Order laws. His lifeless body was discovered in the facility.

We pray for his soul and family at this time.

Meanwhile, we are getting reports of police officers right now are involved in a serious traffic accident at Thompson Boulevard near The Reef restaurant. The incident occurred while responding to an incident at the gym to assist the deceased officer.

