Police officer robbed and shot at airport as Bahamasair employee attempted to make deposit drop!

Police officer shot at LPIA. (INSET)Jadre Evans aka mice in custody following the shooting. Police are looking for Darius Brown who they believe was also involved in this shooting.

NASSAU| A Bahamasair cashier was robbed by gunmen of nearly $3,000 and personal items while being escorted from Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Saturday.

According to sources, the cashier moved her car then went to get the cash with an off-duty police officer when the criminals pulled a gun on her.

The scary incident terrified British Airways passengers who ran when gunmen held the woman at gunpoint.

An off-duty police officer, who was escorting the employee, was shot and transported to hospital.

Bahamasair has announced that it is going cashless, and now requires passengers to pay for baggage fees using debit or credit cards, but the airline has not completed the transition.

However, this incident has prompted airline officials to speed up the process.

One of the suspects was taken into police custody while his accomplice escaped.