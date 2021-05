Police Constable Wright

FREEPORT| BP is learning police constable Wright of Freeport Grand Bahama has been found dead.

The officer whose father lost his job on the force for serious crimes was found dead in the Deadman’s Reef area.

The officer took a service weapon before leaving work. He could not be found.

Meanwhile BP is reporting another shooting in the Fox Hill area. That victim is clinging to life.

