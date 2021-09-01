Police Officers will collect their promotion letters Thursday (today) exactly one week before Early VOTING…

Will this officer make this promotion? Or Will Her Attacker get promoted!

COP Paul Rolle must speak to inside abuse on female officers in the Force.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning right now that high and junior level Police Officers will be called into the HIGH COMMAND at the Police Headquarters tomorrow to receive their letters for a promotion.

Now we want yinner officers to know many of those promoted are ONLY RABID FNMs as not one independent professional officer has made the list. You must be FNM.

Secondly, we know all of those promoted are past Police Staff Association staffers who influenced and concluded the list. So ya know what that means for the rest.

BP intel confirms some promoted would have already been in recent promotions – WHAT A TIME!

The promotions come just one week before early voting on September 9th. We remember when the Minnis Government said they would stop promotions just before an election. But guess what? Minnis does LIE!

We report yinner decide!