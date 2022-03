Bahamasair former employee murdered in home…

Pearl Laing 84

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified that 84-year-old mother who was found dead in her home last week Monday.

BP has identified the victim as Pearl Lorene Laing, aged 84, of Crystal Way, Windsor Place, Soldier Road, and formerly of Knowles, Cat Island. She was said to be found unresponsive at her residence.

At the time the son told police he discovered her dead, however, police now has her son in for questioning.

