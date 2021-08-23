Police ordered to discontinue publishing crime updates!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that, with political instructions, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has been ordered to discontinue the circulation of crime reports leading into the September General Elections.

Much of the crime reports have been kept from the public, much like it has been for the past four years.

Police have a duty to inform the public whenever there exists public danger to the citizenry. No politician has the right to remove such cautions and advice to the public by those sworn to protect and serve us. WHAT IS THIS?!

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has not circulated one crime update since July 24th as shown here on its online page.

How could the police do this to the public at the behest of some politician who will get fired on September 16th?

We report yinner decide!