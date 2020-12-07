Police report 70th homicide just west of Nassau Street today…

Man shot dead just before noon today – 70th homicide…

NASSAU| A male was shot to the chest and expired on the scene just before noon this morning on Brougham Street just west of Market Street.

The victim who we have not identified as yet becomes the country’s 70th homicide victim just days following a weekend of massacre and mayhem in the community.

The Minister of National Security claimed crime was down, but after his announcement last week the bloodletting began. After being locked down and under house arrest for almost 9 months still violence dominates the streets.

