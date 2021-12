W/Reserve Sgt. Allardyce Cooper

BP BREAKING| Police are actively investigating the shooting of W/Reserve Sgt. Allardyce Cooper, who was shot along with another female last evening around 9:30pm on Peters Street.

Cooper was shot in the leg and stomach during the incident. Both females were transported to hospital. COOPER’S condition is listed as serious.

POLICE COMMISSIONER Paul Rolle has asked the nation to pray for the women as his team actively investigate this matter.

