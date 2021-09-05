Police Sergeant 2125 Krystal Farrington-Blatch wife of murdered GG aide-de-camp passes

Police Sergeant 2125 Krystal Farrington-Blatch

Carlis Blatch

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Police Sergeant 2125 Krystal Farrington-Blatch. She you would recall was the wife of murdered police inspector Carlis Blatch. He was the aide-de-camp to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling back in 2018.

Inspector Batch you would recall had just arrived at the HO Nash Junior High School, when a gunman approached him and pointed a gun in his direction.

The man ordered him to get out of the car, then shot him.

The gunman pulled him out of the car, got into the vehicle and drove off. The gunman eventually abandoned the vehicle in a corner off Farrington Road. And with all the CCTV around the country that killer vanished into the community and was never found or charged for his death. WHAT IS THIS?! Police even stopped reporting crime much less catching criminals.

Krystal joined the RBPF back in 1991. She leaves two young children in her passing.

Tonight we pray for her soul. Rest eternal grant unto her O Lord, Amen.