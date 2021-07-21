Police shot a man in Abaco in the hip last night…

file photo

ABACO| Police in Central Abaco shot a man in the butt last evening.

The man was driving home when he saw a roadblock, made a U-turn and fled – then jumped out the vehicle into the bush and police opened fire, hitting him in the hip.

The man had no weapon or object in his hand during the chase. However, police said they saw some object in the suspect’s hand which caused them to open fire on him and hunt him down like a wild animal.

BP reading all this is asking a similar question the late Maureen Verlene Duvalier asked in her song: WHY (YA) RUN?

We report yinner decide!