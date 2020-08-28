Police take their own into custody for breaking coronavirus restrictions!

Sergeant Tess Pratt, 33, taken to court today. Meanwhile, no one in the Courtroom Block Party has been charged which took place back in July…

NASSAU|A police reservist accused of breaking coronavirus restrictions was today remanded to prison after she couldn’t meet bail.

Sergeant Tess Pratt, 33, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on charges that she didn’t wear a face mask and follow physical distancing guidelines while at Toote Shop Corner at around 9:30pm on August 27.

At the same time and place, Pratt allegedly behaved in a disorderly manner and resisted arrest by WPC 4004 Taylor.

On August 24, prosecutors say Pratt behaved in a disorderly manner and assaulted PC 4060 when he tried to arrest her.

Pratt is also accused of damaging the chevrons on an officer’s uniform and obscene language.

Pratt admitted to using obscene language but denied the other offenses.

She allegedly committed all the offenses while off duty and not in uniform.

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt remanded Pratt until Monday.

The arraignment took place after 4pm and Pratt did not have any relatives in place to post her bail.

