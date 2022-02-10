Police walk about on Eleuthera…

ELEUTHERA| On February 9, 2022 Officers of the Eleuthera Division lead by Ch. Supt. Shanta Knowles along with members of the NNWC North Eleuthera, conducted walkabouts in settlements of Lower Bogue and Current.

The officers presented baskets to families of two(2) households who had multiple members of their family die within the past year.

Officers also made a special visit to R/Insp. Symonette who had recovered from a recent illness.

She was presented with a basket on behalf of the Eleuthera Division. Throughout the walk, special attention was paid to our elderly.

In the settlement of Lower Bogue, a visit was made with ninety-one (91) year old resident Mary Gertrude Neilly and eighty-six year (86) old resident Helen Neilly.

Both were overjoyed to see officers.In the settlement of Current, officers visited with Mrs. Christine Neilly age 78 years old. Mrs. Neilly lost her husband of fifty (50) years recently.

The team also visited two(2) residences owned by Expatriates, the Maccoma’s and the Bihu’s.