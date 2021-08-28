Popular barber and friend Calvin Marshall dies…

Calvin Marshall

NASSAU| Popular Barber and friend to many, Calvin Marshall, has died after battling Covid19.

He operated the famous Calvin’s Barbershop on Baillou Hill Road north near C. R. Walker High School.

He was a great barber and all around cool guy. He passed away around 3am Friday morning in what many discribed as a shocking departure out of the earth in the peek of political season.

He could call an election. We will miss his solid debates and frank discussion on the body politic.

Rest in peace old boy….