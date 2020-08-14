Popular police bar near WSC shutdown by police…

Lockup for making conch salad.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting how Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt finally had a popular police bar operator before her this week.

David Humes, 36, and Noel Villa, 30, violated the lockdown restrictions after they decided to open the restaurant and bar they operated called F2K Lounge on University Drive next door to the Water and Sewerage Corporation Headquarters.

Police raided the place and found the couple mixing salads to sell in the club. They were charged with ignoring the lockdown restrictions which kept them from making an honest living.

Police also charged the operator, Humes, for failing to wear a mask when his operation was busted.

Now, on the last public holiday when all was quiet in the land, the business was open with dudes and gals dining on the outside social distancing although “Da Lockdown” PM has by emergency orders prohibited such.

Chief Magistrate Pratt, following the guilty plea, ordered Humes to pay the fines of $1,200 and Villa $500.

Now BP gata go look for a new spot to drink. Boy, I tell ya!

We report yinner decide!