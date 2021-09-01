Popular Roots Costume Builder Aron Neeley passes…

Aron Neeley

In Passing| BP is reporting this morning the passing of another popular junkanoo builder Aron Neeley.

He passed away on Tuesday in what is described as complications as a result of Covid19.

He brought much colour and excitment to the junkanoo shack dedicating his talents to costume building in the Roots Junkanoo organization. He carried lead pieces along the parade route in the times of victory and defeat.

Bahamas Press sends our deep condolences to his family on his passing and pray that the God of All Mercies grant him rest eternal.