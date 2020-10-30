Port Everglades names Bahamian Ricardo Charlton as Director of Operations

Ricardo Charlton BSME, FSO

Broward County’s Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels has appointed Ricardo D. Charlton as the new Director of Operations.

Port Everglades is a self-supporting enterprise fund of Broward County, Florida, generating more than $170 million in revenues in the fiscal year 2019 (October 1, 2018 – September 1, 2019) and is ranked among the nation’s leading container ports and a world leader in the cruise industry.

“Ricardo is an outstanding addition and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him,” said Daniels in a statement.

“His skill set spans all aspects of port operations, and we are excited that he has joined our team.”