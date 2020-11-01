Postal Worker dies after suffering fever conditions at PMH

Letter and Parcel Post operations closed for deep cleaning at Town Centre MALL Cabinet announced!

Ms Madeline Roker

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning, Ms Madeline Roker, a worker at The General Post Office has passed away.

Now Ms Roker was a postal employee who was also a diabetic. She presented herself regularly at the PMH for the dressing of her limbs. A few weeks ago she noticed that her care nurses were no longer at their station because they were exposed to COVID19.

Sources connected to PMH tell BP, that shortly after that time Ms Roker presented herself to hospital after she began having dangerous fever-like symptoms.

Between the time of her becoming ill and seeking treatment for her precondition it is believed that a suspected spread at her workplace may have already occurred.

Without telling a word to the public or staff at the General Post Office the Cabinet announced Sunday afternoon the government’s decision to suspend operations at the postal service in the Town Centre Mall; citing a need for deep cleaning and sanitisation of the place.

We wonder who else has become unwell since this discovery was made? Everyone is quiet on the incident – and well – just like inside SANDILANDS, THE PRISON SERVICE AND NOW THE POST OFFICE everything is being swept under that ‘dutty’ quiet rug!

Anyway, BP sends our condolences to the family of Ms Roker and we pray that the GOD OF ALL MERCIES grant her peace and rest.

This ga be long!

We report yinner decide!