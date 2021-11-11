Prime Minister Davis laying a wreath as he remembers from a grateful nation war veterans…

Prime Minister Davis at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Remembrance Day was observed, today, with a Wreath Laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance, to honour war veterans.

This year, the British Legion Bahamas Branch joins other Commonwealth British Legion Branches in commemorating, along with the international headquarters, the Royal British Legion — 100 years of existence as a non-profit organization serving all World War II veterans through the UK, Europe, Canada, Africa, Australia and the Caribbean.

This year also marks the 100th birthday of the poppy, it was 100 years ago that the poppy came into existence. Shown laying wreaths are Governor General HE the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, and the Hon. Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree.

Governor General HE the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith