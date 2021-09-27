Prime Minister Davis on the passing of former Comptroller of Customs, John Rolle

Statement of condolences

John Rolle

Prime Minister The Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

My government and I note with sadness the passing of John Rolle early this morning.

Mr. Rolle was a career public servant who served the Bahamas government and our country with distinction. He rose through the ranks at the Bahamas Customs Deparment, achieving the rank of Comptroller.

He is credited with leading many of the reforms, upgrades and the modernization of the country’s principal revenue collection and administrative infrastructure. Mr. Rolle is also distinguished with being that department’s longest serving Comptroller.

He will forever be seen as one of the shining examples and success stories of the country’s Bahamianization policy.

My government thanks Mr. Rolle for his long serving and dedicated public service as he transitions into eternity.

While he will be sorely missed, the indelible imprint and impact of his excellent work will be felt and seen for many years to come.

On behalf of my wife, Ann Marie, the Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. I. Chester Cooper, my Cabinet colleagues and my Parliamentary caucus, I express heartfelt condolences to the Rolle family on his passing.

May he rest in peace.