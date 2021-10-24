Prime Minister Davis pays tribute to the late hotelier John Barrie Farrington on Saturday…

Prime Minister Davis greeting the family of the late J. Barrie Farrington at Christ Church Cathedral.

PM Davis

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A State-Recognized Memorial Service was held for the late John Barrie Farrington, former Senator and Hotelier, October 23, 2021 at Christ Church Cathedral.

In attendance were Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and parliamentarians, Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree, President of the Court of Appeal Sir Michael Barnett, hoteliers and government officials.

Also in attendance were former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie and former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham and Mrs Ingraham.

Prime Minister Davis brought remarks on behalf of the government. Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service the Hon. Fred Mitchell also brought remarks. The service was officiated by the Venerable Archdeacon James Palacious. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)