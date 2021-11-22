Prime Minister Davis Q.C. is set to send letters to Queen Elizabeth II on her new representative as Governor General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas!

Cynthia Pratt, Rt. Rev’d Drexel Gomez and Rubie Ann Darling are all in the race for the top job!

NASSAU, The Bahamas| Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis Q.C. is set to act on his decision for the country’s next Government General which can be decided on early in the new year.

Former DPM Cynthia Pratt was sworn in as Deputy to the Governor General on Sunday, November 21, 2021 by the Hon. Mr. Justice, Bernard Turner, Acting Chief Justice, at the Office of the Governor General at the GG jet off to see Queen Elizabeth

Bahamas Press is learning a decision could come soon on the announcement of a new Governor General and we have some views on this.

There are three contenders for the top job. They are former MP for Exuma Rubie Ann Darling, former Primate for the West Indies and Bishop of the Bahamas Archbishop HIS GRACE Drexel Wellington GOMEZ and Cynthia “Mother” Pratt. All three fits well in the role. All three are spirit-filled individuals who will keeps the nation in constant prayer, and prayer is just what we need.

We at BP will be doing all we can to invite THE HOLY SPIRIT in this decision of our beloved PM and guide his choice for the top post. We need a prayerful GG this time around to lead the nation in these perils times.

