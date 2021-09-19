Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis pledges to govern in the interests of all Bahamians

Civility returns to Bahamian Politics!

Three Prime Minister comes together to rebuild the Bahamas. PM Perry Christie, PM Hubert Ingraham and now Prime Minister Davis at the Letters of Appointment event on Saturday.

PM Davis

NASSAU| During his ceremonial swearing-in today as the nation’s fifth Prime Minister, Hon. Philip Davis pledged to govern in the interests of all Bahamians and to consult widely with the Bahamian people.



The best way to make progress as a nation is to bring people together, said Prime Minister Davis, who was presented with his instruments of Office in ceremonies held at the Baha Mar Convention Centre, on Saturday 18 September 2021.

Prime Minister Davis was officially sworn in as Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on Friday 17 September 2021 at the Office of the Governor General. “We will uphold the constitution and the rule of law, and ensure that everyone is treated fairly, so that it’s not one rule for one set of people, and another for another set of people,” said the Prime Minister.

“There is much work to be done; but I know that by working together we can succeed and build the kind of prosperous, independent Bahamas that our founding fathers dreamed for us.”

Prime Minister Davis said that while there are big challenges ahead for The Bahamas, his team has the right vision and policies to take the country forward.

The Prime Minister said the new administration is coming into office at a time when the Bahamian people are hurting as never before.

The country faces many crises due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an economy in decline and deeply concerning challenges in education, said Prime Minister Davis.

If everyone works together towards a common purpose, in the common interest and for the common good, great things are possible for The Bahamas and its people, said the Prime Minister.

But no government can do great things on its own, Prime Minister Davis added. “I am sure that my government can only succeed if we partner with the Bahamian people,” said the Prime Minister. “We are going to listen, we are going to consult widely and we are going to bring people together.”

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. and wife Ann Marie Davis arriving at Bahamar on Saturday.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. and wife Ann Marie Davis along with Governor General HE Cornelius A. Smith and wife at the letters of appointment to the Office of Prime Minister at Bahamar on Saturday.

The Honourable Philip Edward Davis, Q.C.,MP was sworn in as Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas in a private ceremony at the offices of The Governor General, One Montague Place, East Bay Street, Nassau, New Providence shortly before 1:00pm on September 17, 2021. Prime Minister Davis was presented his Instruments of Office in ceremonies on Saturday, September 18.