Prime Minister leads delegation on tour of Six-Star development on Norman’s Cay, Exuma

NORMAN’S CAY, Exuma, The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) the Hon. Chester Cooper toured the project site of the multi-million dollar, Six-Star residential development

on Norman’s Cay on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Also present were Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Hon. Ryan Pinder; the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs; the Hon. Myles Laroda, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister; John Pinder, Parliamentary

Secretary MOTIA; Kevin Simmons, Sr. Advisor, Office of The Prime Minister; Jerome Fitzgerald, Sr. Policy Advisor, Office of The Prime Minister; Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary, MOTIA; Cristian Palacious, Island Administrator, Exuma; Steffan Christie, and other government officials.

The Prime Minister, deputy prime minister and delegation were greeted by Nadia Ashi, CEO, Six-Star Norman’s Cay, Exuma Resort Developers Limited (ERDL); Director of island Operations, Richard McCombe; Fort Hospitality’s President, Keith Space; and other executives of Six-Star. (BIS

Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)