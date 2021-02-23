Prince Philip is still in hospital…

His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

BP BREAKING| Well I think It’s quite obvious that Prince Philip’s condition is not great as being reported. He was first said to be only in the hospital for observation. Its now beyond the two days (a 6th day now) and he is still in hospital with sons regularly visiting him.

My gut tells me the Queen’s Husband is very ill. The BBC however says he is improving. WE DON”T BUY THAT!

On behalf of all at Bahamas Press we would like to offer our best wishes to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh – Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

Pray for the best prepare for the worst.