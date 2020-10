He told the country last week there is no COVID at the Prison – NOW LOOK AT THIS!

MR CHARLES MURPHY

NASSAU| COMMISSIONER OF PRISONERS MR CHARLES MURPHY who told the press there is NO COVID issues at Fox Hill has now tested positive for coronavirus.

He called our report last week FAKE NEWS! Well looka dat!

Well We told yinner this last week they had a serious outbreak!

We report yinner decide!