ut I cannory Bain

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting nurse Sherry Bain a member of the Department of Corrections Medical Staff has been found dead inside her home.

Prison Commissioner told the nation before contracting COVID that there is no COVID or alarm at the Department of Corrections. Now the nurse at the prison is dead. WHAT IS THIS?

Protect yourself! We want you to take note that not even the police departments are reporting crime matters.

We report yinner decide!