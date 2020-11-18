Prison Officer arrested for drug possession

Corrections Officer Ivan Forbes

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting Drug Enforcement Unit has arrested Corrections Officer Ivan Forbes of Squad 2016 for drug possession.

Police said that while at the Bahamas Department of Corrections, acting on information conducted a field, officers searched Forbes and found a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Forbes was then taken into custody. Officers, while armed with a search warrant, then went to the residence of the same Corrections Officer, where a search was conducted that resulted in an additional quantity of suspected marijuana being discovered.

Formal charges are to be brought against the Department of Corrections officer in the Magistrate Court this week.

Why risk your sure job to drug dealing? You knew the long arm of the law was going to catch up with ya!

